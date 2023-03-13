Nenad Knežević Knez is currently in a relationship with the girl to whom he dedicated the song “Tina Bambina”.

Source: Kurir/Ana Paunković

The songs that Nenad Knežević Knez published in the nineties are still one of the most listened to, and among them is number “Tina girl” which hides a special story.

The secret of this hit was kept for over 20 years, and it is about an incredible and fateful meeting with Tina that really took place in the life of the popular singer and with whom he is now in love. Tina and Knez met more than twenty-five years ago at his performance in Paris, where Tatjana, a native of Paraćin, lived and worked for 35 years.

Although there were no favorable circumstances for their romance to begin and each continued on his own path, fate determined that the two of them would not see each other for the next twenty years, they both continued on and had two daughters each. However, a few years ago they met again and embarked on a romance that continues today.

The singer’s girlfriend and Tina from the song spoke openly about their story, and Knez confirmed everything.

“We saw each other in Paraćin, I approached Nenad and asked him if he remembered me. I told him that we met in Paris twenty years ago and that I told him then that I was called Tina there, and he then replied that makes a song called ‘Tina bambina’. He was a little thoughtful, but he replied that he remembers that moment,” she said.

