Home World Knife attack near Belgrade: A neighbor attacked a family with a knife, a girl (16) succumbed to her injuries | Info
World

Knife attack near Belgrade: A neighbor attacked a family with a knife, a girl (16) succumbed to her injuries | Info

by admin
Knife attack near Belgrade: A neighbor attacked a family with a knife, a girl (16) succumbed to her injuries | Info

The police are looking for S. I (38), who stabbed a neighbor, a father, a mother and their child with a knife.

Source: Private archive

The police launched the operation Vihor i traga for S. I (38), who is suspected of having stabbed a neighbor – a father, a mother and their child. The bloody crime took place shortly after 2 pm in the Ripanj settlement, and according to unofficial information, the girl (16), the daughter of the married couple, succumbed to her injuries.

“SI knew the family well. He ran into their house in a frenzy and stabbed them in a frenzy,” says the source. Locals add that SI fled after the crime and said he would judge himself.

Source: Private archive

“Allegedly, he suspected that they were casting black magic on him and that’s why he ran into their house. There is blood everywhere, screams and wailing can be heard,” says one resident of this settlement. According to unofficial information, the police surrounded Ripanj and are looking for SI, who fled the scene in a black “Polo” car.

(MONDO/Kurir)

See also  Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski sentenced to 10 years in prison for his activities in opposition to the regime of Alexander Lukashenko

You may also like

Biden wants to run again in 2024: “But...

The Dalai Lama kisses a child and asks...

The Dalai Lama kisses a child and asks...

Seventh Professional Music Conference in Extremadura

The inspection in RS strengthens the control of...

Dead Father Sapienza, the neighborhood of Villa Tasca...

“About 1200 people at risk”

Representatives of the National Academy for Public Administration...

Bologna transfer market | Thiago Motta’s replacement for...

«The boat is leaking, there are pregnant women...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy