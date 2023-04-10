The police are looking for S. I (38), who stabbed a neighbor, a father, a mother and their child with a knife.

The police launched the operation Vihor i traga for S. I (38), who is suspected of having stabbed a neighbor – a father, a mother and their child. The bloody crime took place shortly after 2 pm in the Ripanj settlement, and according to unofficial information, the girl (16), the daughter of the married couple, succumbed to her injuries.

“SI knew the family well. He ran into their house in a frenzy and stabbed them in a frenzy,” says the source. Locals add that SI fled after the crime and said he would judge himself.

“Allegedly, he suspected that they were casting black magic on him and that’s why he ran into their house. There is blood everywhere, screams and wailing can be heard,” says one resident of this settlement. According to unofficial information, the police surrounded Ripanj and are looking for SI, who fled the scene in a black “Polo” car.

