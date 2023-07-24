Knife Attack on Osaka Train Leaves 3 Injured, Traffic Temporarily Disrupted

Knife Attack on Train in Osaka Injures 3; Traffic Lines Temporarily Suspended

Osaka, Japan – A knife attack on a train in Osaka Prefecture, Japan, resulted in at least three injuries on the morning of July 23rd. According to the Japan Broadcasting Association TV station, none of the injuries were life-threatening and the assailant was apprehended on the platform.

The incident occurred around 10:30 local time when the fire department received a distress call from staff at Rinku City Station in Izumisano City, Osaka Prefecture. The caller reported that someone had been stabbed in the face with a knife on a train running in the area.

The local police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Kazuya Shimizu, whose residence and occupation remain unknown. Shimizu was promptly arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on the train platform. Two male passengers, aged in their 20s and 70s, as well as a male conductor in his 20s, were injured in the attack. All three victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment, but their injuries were reported to be minor.

Upon his arrest, the assailant was found in possession of three knives and admitted to using one of them to stab someone. Sources from the Osaka Prefecture Police revealed that Shimizu confessed to having a dispute with other passengers at the time of the incident.

As a result of the incident, the Kansai Airport Line, running from Hineno to Kansai Airport, was temporarily suspended on the same day, causing disruptions and inconvenience for commuters.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the motive behind the attack and conducting inquiries into the assailant’s background. The injured victims are expected to make a full recovery.

Source: China News Network

Author: Reporter Zhu Chenxi

Editor: Gao Mingzhen

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

