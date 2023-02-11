10
Well, yes, I confess this spring I have a new great love that flows on the wire.
Now knitting and crochet or crochet (if you want to call it more chic) have taken over me. Accomplices Daniela e Laura that between chatter and their creations they trapped me in the net!
I also have two exceptional teachers, my aunt and mother, one an expert in crochet and the other in knitting. Then oh well, let’s say that DIY helps me a lot and with this post who knows maybe I’ll trap some of you as well and keep a promise made to Giulia, a friend who asked me to pass her my “secret” links.
So then let’s go step by step as regards the newspapers where to find models that are found in Italy do not satisfy me very much, and therefore I opted for a French brand Phildar. On their site you can find the previews of their magazines and you can decide to buy the entire magazine or the single model, but also the wool to make it according to your size, in short, a fabulous site where buying is a guarantee!
Then there’s the site unfilod chock full of suggestions and models, there is also the forum where opinions and advice can be exchanged and here too you can make purchases.
Another veryooooo interesting site suggested to me by Daniela (the goddess of enchanting knitwear) is Raverlyhere unfortunately the models are in English but with a little ingenuity you can figure it out.
Another precious help is you tube especially for crochet where I spent hours in front of the monitor to learn how to make granny squares my deep love 🙂
Following this path I found Teresa or “The Art of Crochet” has both the blog That l’account su you tube and it’s a really valuable help because by following the video you can learn step by step how to make really wonderful things.
Among my links under the craft tag you can find other really beautiful sites where you can find the right inspiration or simply feast your eyes.
At the moment I’m making a crochet scarf with a pattern from a Phildar magazine, and the granny square you see above will form This.
I also made this cover for Samuele il bimbo by vivian which I hope will make them feel all the love I feel for them.
I’m also making a cover for Knitted heart a truly moving initiative conceived by Laura where you are asked to make blankets, hats, woolen shoes to give to less fortunate children.
For now I think it’s enough and don’t be demotivated by the first few times, know that the first time I tried to make the chain stitch (the base of the crochet hook) it took me more than an hour to understand how to keep the thread, work and crochet big laughs with my aunt!!!
I hope I was helpful but above all I assure you that these works relax the nerves almost like a meditation session 🙂
