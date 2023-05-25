KNORR-BREMSE / Available new compressor with clutch for Scania applications – Companies

Knorr-Bremse compressors are installed in different types of commercial vehicles, producing compressed air for brake and suspension systems. In 2014 Knorr-Bremse launched a supercharger with clutch for Scania applications, which is also available for the Independent Aftermarket.

Knorr-Bremse was the first manufacturer to launch the clutch compressor on the European market. Unlike compressors that use conventional technology, clutch compressors avoid idling phases. Instead, they have standby periods during which physical separation takes place between the motor and the compressor, resulting in energy savings and reduced compressor wear.

The Knorr-Bremse clutch compressor offers the following benefits: 1- Reduction of vehicle CO2 emissions up to 2.5 tons per year; 2- Reduction of fuel consumption up to 1,000 liters per year for long-haul vehicles; 3- Reduction of oil consumption; 4- Compressor life extension.