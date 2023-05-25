Home » KNORR-BREMSE / Available new compressor with clutch for Scania applications – Companies
World

KNORR-BREMSE / Available new compressor with clutch for Scania applications – Companies

by admin
KNORR-BREMSE / Available new compressor with clutch for Scania applications – Companies

Knorr-Bremse compressors are installed in different types of commercial vehicles, producing compressed air for brake and suspension systems. In 2014 Knorr-Bremse launched a supercharger with clutch for Scania applications, which is also available for the Independent Aftermarket.

Knorr-Bremse was the first manufacturer to launch the clutch compressor on the European market. Unlike compressors that use conventional technology, clutch compressors avoid idling phases. Instead, they have standby periods during which physical separation takes place between the motor and the compressor, resulting in energy savings and reduced compressor wear.

The Knorr-Bremse clutch compressor offers the following benefits: 1- Reduction of vehicle CO2 emissions up to 2.5 tons per year; 2- Reduction of fuel consumption up to 1,000 liters per year for long-haul vehicles; 3- Reduction of oil consumption; 4- Compressor life extension.

See also  Here's how Twitter will change with the Elon Musk amnesty

You may also like

Djokovic’s draw at Roland Garros | Sports

Catania capital of youth volleyball, staged the women’s...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 25 May...

Udinese – Best wishes to the patron Giampaolo...

Udinese market – Nesto future far from Udine:...

Jobs sector 3: what opportunities are there in...

Simona Halep, desperate appeal to ITIA

After a long time, the mother and sister-in-law...

Devito duet with Natti announced producer | Fun

FEDERMOTO / From North to South Italy together...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy