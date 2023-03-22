Knorr-Bremse presents the new LA8585 pneumatic dryer. Used as standard in several MAN applications, at the same time it replaces several specific applications from Knorr-Bremse and competitors.

Since 2019 in the OE, the LA8585 pneumatic dryer is now also available for the aftermarket. In this context, it is worth highlighting the possibility of replacing not only several previously introduced Knorr-Bremse part numbers and dryer types, but also those of other manufacturers. This eliminates the need to keep several products in stock.

In addition, the LA8585 dryer for MAN applications has the OE quality of Knorr-Bremse, which convinces above all with its high performance and long service life.