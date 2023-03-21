Knorr-Bremse compressors are particularly robust, perfectly matched to a variety of commercial vehicles and always offer the latest technology. For safe braking.

With over 10 million compressors installed over the past 20 years, Knorr-Bremse proves to be a leading OE supplier. In comparison tests, these compressors regularly achieve top marks, protecting the entire compressed air system thanks to their very low oil transfer. Extremely robust, the manufacturer’s compressors are designed for a long vehicle life.

Knorr-Bremse always looks ahead and always invests in research and development of compressors to protect the entire brake system. For better temperature management. For less oil transfer. For significantly better energy efficiency. For an optimal air supply.