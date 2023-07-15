Home » Known date and referees of the match Austria – Borac Conference League | Sports
World

Known date and referees of the match Austria – Borac Conference League | Sports

by admin
Known date and referees of the match Austria – Borac Conference League | Sports

On July 27, Borac from Banja Luka will start the season with a visit to Vienna, where in the second round of qualification for the Conference League, they will compete against home team Austria.

Source: Youtube/Screenshot – KNVB

The European Football Union (UEFA) announced on Saturday that the match at the “Viola Park” stadium will be played in the evening from 8:30 p.m.

Also, the referees who will administer justice at the meeting are known – it is the Dutch trio led by Joey Koj, who has mostly refereed matches of the Dutch league so far in his career.

Also, in the first round of qualification for the Conference League, he led the match in Skopje, where the Škendija team from Tetovo beat Welsh Haverfordwest County (1:0) at the “Toše Proeski” stadium.

Izvor: EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL

Interestingly, this referee is in a love relationship with the daughter of Frank De Boor, the famous Dutch coach and former coach “lala”, who shared a scene from their joint vacation in Marbella this summer on social networks.

A video from the Spanish coast shows Koy and De Boer in a heated argument over football, which has gone viral.

In his coaching career, De Boer also led Ajax, Inter Milan, Crystal Palace and the American Atlanta United, and from the next season he will sit on the bench of Al Jazira from Abu Dhabi.

As a player, he defended the colors of his home club Amsterdam, Barcelona, ​​Galatasaray and Glasgow Rangers, and at the zenith of his football career with the Qatari teams Al Rayan and Al Shamal.

You may also like

Brazil Sends Oil Tanker to Alleviate Fuel Shortage...

Ukraine, explosions in Kharkiv and other cities –...

Why fans don’t like Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon...

Hong Kong Financial Secretary: Consumer Coupons Inject HK$13...

Said Hamulić does not want d aigra for...

Signed the school contract, increases up to 190...

Diana Niven Bećirović biography | Entertainment

The heat suffocates Europe. And the Times decrees:...

SBK, TGPone Imola: Bautista dominates, Iannone burns with...

HRW Calls on South American and European Governments...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy