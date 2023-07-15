Known date and referees of the match Austria – Borac Conference League | Sports

On July 27, Borac from Banja Luka will start the season with a visit to Vienna, where in the second round of qualification for the Conference League, they will compete against home team Austria.

The European Football Union (UEFA) announced on Saturday that the match at the “Viola Park” stadium will be played in the evening from 8:30 p.m.

Also, the referees who will administer justice at the meeting are known – it is the Dutch trio led by Joey Koj, who has mostly refereed matches of the Dutch league so far in his career.

Also, in the first round of qualification for the Conference League, he led the match in Skopje, where the Škendija team from Tetovo beat Welsh Haverfordwest County (1:0) at the “Toše Proeski” stadium.

Interestingly, this referee is in a love relationship with the daughter of Frank De Boor, the famous Dutch coach and former coach “lala”, who shared a scene from their joint vacation in Marbella this summer on social networks.

A video from the Spanish coast shows Koy and De Boer in a heated argument over football, which has gone viral.

In his coaching career, De Boer also led Ajax, Inter Milan, Crystal Palace and the American Atlanta United, and from the next season he will sit on the bench of Al Jazira from Abu Dhabi.

As a player, he defended the colors of his home club Amsterdam, Barcelona, ​​Galatasaray and Glasgow Rangers, and at the zenith of his football career with the Qatari teams Al Rayan and Al Shamal.