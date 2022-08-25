A jury ordered Los Angeles County to pay $ 16 million in damages to NBA star Kobe Bryant’s widow for raw photos taken and privately seen by deputy sheriffs and firefighters of the remains of the helicopter that crashed with the champion and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in January 2020. Another 15 million in damages instead for Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter died in the same accident along with five other people, on a hill near Los Angeles. The verdict was reached after 4 and a half hours.

The families of the other victims were awarded $ 2.5 million in compensation in the same affair last year. Vanessa Bryant and Chris Chester told of their constant fear that the images – including those of the alleged remains of their loved ones – would one day be revealed to the general public on the internet, and their lawyers had asked for damages for the emotional suffering they experienced: 40 million for the first and 30 million for the second.

The photos had been shown by agents and firefighters who intervened on the spot to people outside the investigation, including a barman and friends. Their advocates argued that the images never became public and that superiors had shown concern by deleting them from the rescuers’ electronic devices.