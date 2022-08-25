Home World Kobe Bryant, 16 million dollars to the widow as compensation for the photos of the accident
World

Kobe Bryant, 16 million dollars to the widow as compensation for the photos of the accident

by admin
Kobe Bryant, 16 million dollars to the widow as compensation for the photos of the accident

A jury ordered Los Angeles County to pay $ 16 million in damages to NBA star Kobe Bryant’s widow for raw photos taken and privately seen by deputy sheriffs and firefighters of the remains of the helicopter that crashed with the champion and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in January 2020. Another 15 million in damages instead for Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter died in the same accident along with five other people, on a hill near Los Angeles. The verdict was reached after 4 and a half hours.

The families of the other victims were awarded $ 2.5 million in compensation in the same affair last year. Vanessa Bryant and Chris Chester told of their constant fear that the images – including those of the alleged remains of their loved ones – would one day be revealed to the general public on the internet, and their lawyers had asked for damages for the emotional suffering they experienced: 40 million for the first and 30 million for the second.

The photos had been shown by agents and firefighters who intervened on the spot to people outside the investigation, including a barman and friends. Their advocates argued that the images never became public and that superiors had shown concern by deleting them from the rescuers’ electronic devices.

See also  Only two days after school started, 440 students in Florida were quarantined due to the epidemic

You may also like

Zhang Shanzheng: DPP should apologize Zheng Yunpeng: defend...

Formulate the Japanese version of the “Taiwan Relations...

China-Africa cooperation continues to expand and deepen, with...

Ukraine latest news. Explosions in the Kiev region....

From Kiev to Lviv, Ukrainians celebrate resistance to...

Ukraine war: Russia’s quick-win plan dashes Ukraine’s desire...

Biden Announces New Student Loan Relief Deal, Claiming...

Japan plans to build and restart more nuclear...

The spread of the new crown epidemic in...

Ukrainian war ‘prophet’ – Putin think tank Dugin’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy