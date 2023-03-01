Home World Kobe Bryant, for the shock photos record compensation to the family
World

Kobe Bryant, for the shock photos record compensation to the family

by admin
Kobe Bryant, for the shock photos record compensation to the family

Los Angeles County to pay Vanessa Bryant and three of her daughters $28.5 million to settle a lawsuit and potential claims related to sharing dramatic images of the January 2020 helicopter crash in which her husband, the ex NBA champion Kobe Bryant, and one of their daughters, along with seven other people. The New York Times reports it.

See also  Ukrainian plane crashes, carrying 12 tons of "dangerous goods"!The three major epidemics broke out across the board, and the United Arab Emirates arrested an American lawyer – yqqlm

You may also like

the victim killed on the sidewalk – Corriere...

Elly Schlein’s first intervention as Pd secretary: attacks...

British media started the “poisoned train” accident: American...

VOLVO TRUCKS / Range of electric vehicles for...

The Baboon Show, Natalia Lacunza, The Lyres, The...

Denmark has abolished a public holiday to increase...

Highway Code, Europe studies digital driving license and...

Greece, collision between a passenger train and a...

“Welcome”, billboards for Prime Minister Meloni in India

50 GB more per month, the Very Mobile...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy