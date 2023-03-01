11
Los Angeles County to pay Vanessa Bryant and three of her daughters $28.5 million to settle a lawsuit and potential claims related to sharing dramatic images of the January 2020 helicopter crash in which her husband, the ex NBA champion Kobe Bryant, and one of their daughters, along with seven other people. The New York Times reports it.
