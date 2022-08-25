A federal jury ordered Los Angeles County to pay $ 31 million in damages for graphic photos taken by sheriff officers and firefighters of the incident in which basketball star Kobe Bryant died. The helicopter in which he was traveling with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria and 7 other people, crashed and caught fire on January 26, 2020 in California, in the Calabasas town of Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles, Kobe Bryant, NBA legend of the Lakers, dies. Helicopter crash January 26, 2020



The county was ordered to pay $ 16 million to Vanessa Bryant, widow of the NBA champion, and $ 15 million to Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter died in the same accident. Jurors from downtown Los Angeles reached the verdict after about four and a half hours of deliberation.