Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, who died in early 2020 in a helicopter crash, will be compensated with about 30 million dollars by the Los Angeles police.

The Los Angeles Times revealed in 2020 that a police officer took photos of the scene of the tragedy, in which the remains of the victims could be seen, and then wanted to “impress” several women by showing them hard-to-view images in a bar from Norwalk, California.

Authorities agreed in November 2021 to pay $2.5 million for emotional distress, but Vanessa Bryant declined the offer and continued the lawsuit.

Luis Li, one of Vanessa Bryant’s lawyers, announced two days ago that the widow of the legendary NBA player definitively won the lawsuit with the Los Angeles police, and will receive almost 30 million dollars.

“Today marks the battle Ms. Bryant waged against those who engaged in such a grotesque act. She fought for her husband, for her daughter, and for all those who were treated with the same disrespect.

Let’s hope that the victory she achieved in court and the verdict given by justice will put an end to such practices once and for all,” said Luis Li, quoted by the Daily Mail.