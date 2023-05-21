Kodi Gakpo shows his scar after the hit in the game | Sports

The young Liverpool footballer will have marks on his body after the start of the occasional England representative.

Source: Profimedia

The players of Liverpool played a draw (1:1) against Aston Villa in the 37th round of the Premier League, and the young offensive player Cody Gakpo will remember this match longer than expected. Although the rule in modern football is that the match is forgotten as soon as it is over, because of Tyrone Mings’ cleats that ended up on his chest The Dutchman will remember the clash against the team from Birmingham.

And he won’t be comfortable at all. The Aston Villa defender “steamed” his torso with the sole of his boot, which Cody demonstrated several times during the telecast. Among other things, he lifted his jersey and so that the referee could see the injury he received, he showed the traces of the fight to the club doctor, as well as to the photographers who followed this match.

Although, maybe it’s better that everyone could see what his body looks like. If he hadn’t shown us, we would probably have thought that they had dug into his chest the claws of some wild beast. Check out how Kodi Gakpo looked after a careless start by Mings, who raised his leg too high:

By the way, with a draw against Aston Villa, Liverpool remained three steps behind Newcastle and Manchester United, who each have two matches until the end of the season in the Premier League. As Jürgen Klopp’s team has only one league game left this season, it is clear that the Anfield team will not play in the Champions League next season.