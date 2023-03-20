Koelliker’s project for a new sustainable and accessible mobility does not stop. This is demonstrated by the latest announcement of a strategic commercial partnership in the field of micromobility. With the signing of the agreement with Micro Mobility Systems, a Swiss company owned by the Ouboter family, founded in 1997 and owner of the Microlino project, the range of sustainable solutions distributed by the Milanese importer is further enriched.

The microcar in question, the Microlino, has solid Italian roots, so much so that the production is entirely made in Italy, at the headquarters of La Loggia (Turin): a modern structure, with an area of ​​3,000m2 entirely covered with panels solar. The entire production process is carried out within the new plant: from the sheet metal stamping and body sheeting, entirely robotic and made by the partner Cecomp, to the painting and final assembly, with 90% and more than 65% European components in Italy. A single front door, designed for two passengers, with an unmistakable style, easy to park thanks to its compactness of only 2.5 m in maximum length, and with a generous boot of no less than 230 litres: the Microlino leaves nothing to chance.

We can consider Microlino a “Best in class” in terms of safety, performance and durability. The Microlino has a maximum speed of 90km/h and is equipped with three types of batteries, of the Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese type, which allow a range of 91, 177 or 230 km.