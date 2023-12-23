KOELLIKER The Group will be Official Sponsor and Official Carrier of the Italian Boxing Federation – Companies

A partnership has been signed for the 2023-2024 season between the Koelliker Group and the Italian Boxing Federation, which will see the Group as Official Sponsor and Official Carrier of Italian Boxing, with a focus on the Italian National Teams, represented by the two champions Irma Testa and Abbes Aziz Mouhiidine who they have already obtained the pass for Paris 2024.

With this partnership Koelliker consolidates its ties with important Italian sports organizations with which it shares many of the values ​​that guide them and make them leaders in their sector. Koelliker and FPI have the same vision, the same values, the same certainty that we can only look to the future by strongly believing in a successful past and in a present of intelligent and more aware synergies, putting people at the center of every action, to listen to them, motivate them and help them find the right drive to achieve each goal.

For these reasons Koelliker is proud to support an association that has made boxing a means to achieve ambitious sporting goals with consistency and determination, but also and above all a psycho-physical well-being that goes beyond results.

The collaboration began on the occasion of the 2023 Italian Elite Male and Female Championships which took place at the PalaSport in Chianciano Terme, from 9 to 15 December, where, under the spotlight of DAZN and RaiSport, the 21 new Italian Champions put the coveted medal around his neck and wore the tricolor shirt.

Koelliker will accompany the Squadra Azzurre team towards the Olympic dream, through a sporting and value storytelling that will see the two Champions Irma Testa, Olympic Bronze in Tokyo 2020, and Abbes Aziz Mouhiidine, European Gold and World Silver, spearheads of Italy Boxing Team, on board two KGM Torres, the model that inaugurates the new direction of the Korean brand KGM (formerly SsangYong).

Already exhibited as a European preview at Automotive Dealer Day 2023, the SUV with a modern, robust and elegant design marks the relaunch of the Asian brand on Italian roads. The new model brings with it a long history of tradition and technology, which have always been present in all the models that the Group has imported and distributed in Italy over the years.

