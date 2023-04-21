Home » Koffi Arcel Bossou: “Pol the rice scientist, a rice enthusiast” ~ Mondoblog
World

Koffi Arcel Bossou: “Pol the rice scientist, a rice enthusiast” ~ Mondoblog

by admin
Koffi Arcel Bossou: “Pol the rice scientist, a rice enthusiast” ~ Mondoblog

A staple of the Ivorian population, rice cultivation is an important agricultural activity in Côte d’Ivoire, with an annual production of around 1.5 million tonnes of paddy rice (unhusked rice). For Fréjus Attindonglo, this situation is no longer tenable.

In Benin, the LGBTQ+ community faces significant social and legal challenges. ” In my country, sexual minorities suffer many acts of intolerance. I wish to warn about the criminal nature of these actions! »exclaims the Mondblogger.

© Facebook profile of Bohui Noël-LeguyPol

Mondoblog audio – Koffi Arcel Bossou on the passion of Pol the rice scientist

If you want to read the original text or listen to the audio Mondoblog, go to the links below:

Systemic discrimination

As in many African countries, homosexuality is illegal in Benin and is considered a crime. LGBTQAI+ people are often victims of discrimination, oppression and violence, and must face many challenges to live their lives safely and without harm.

In Cotonou, in 2021, “Three transgender women were forced to strip before being beaten and robbed by a group of men. The latter filmed the attack and posted the video on social networks. »says Fréjus.

A struggle far from won

Despite these challenges, Fréjus supports him: “ Sexual minorities are our brothers, our sisters, our children. We must work to protect them and respect their rights. In this sense, in 2019, the Beninese Association for the Promotion of Human and Peoples’ Rights (ABDP) organized the first pride march in the city of Cotonou. The march brought together LGBTQAI+ people and allies to celebrate the diversity and visibility of the community.

See also  Here is the new organization of TIM Enterprise

For Fréjus, it is necessary to protect against discrimination: “ Regardless of nationality, sex, place of residence, origin, religion, color, language or other criteria, the enjoyment of human rights is on an equal footing. His remarks are part of a revaluation of the Beninese Constitution, ensuring a strong commitment to the protection of human rights.

Severine Peyron dit Thouard

You may also like

the police extract the animal from the bodywork,...

New work visas for the EU | Info

RENAULT / From May 1 Antonino Labate is...

Palermo, a homeless man died under the arcades...

Rayden, critic of his album La Victoria Imposible...

Liberation Day – Mondoworker

Charges dropped against actor Alec Baldwin in the...

Michelle Hunziker super grandmother on social media: the...

Pension reform in France, the mobilization also arrives...

What will the weather be like during the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy