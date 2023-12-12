Kojima’s OD will include ‘social shouting’ and ‘social stealth’ systems

The biggest announcement from the TGA was probably that of FROM, the new “avant-garde” title by Hideo Kojima in exclusive development for Xbox and which can boast important collaborations from the world of cinema. But what is it? Kojima remains extremely enigmatic as always.

In addition to his claims that it is “something that will combine storytelling, cinema and video games to create an experience”capable of terrifying anyone“, we also know that the game will take advantage of the cloud di Microsoft to give life to something that could not be achieved otherwise. But what does this mean?

A possible clue could come from two trademarks that Kojima Productions registered together with brand name FROM in Japan on December 1st, and only made public today. One is called “Social Scream System” (social shouting system), while the other is “Social Stealth System” (social stealth system).

While the words “scream” and “stealth” make us understand that we will be dealing with a game that aims to terrify us and that will allow us to use stealth elements to escape anything that tries to cause us this terror, it is the word “social” present in both brands to make us understand that, perhaps, Kojima is working on a title that involves interaction between a large number of people, perhaps through the sharing of terrifying experiences or through a mutual aid system.

Obviously it is impossible to know what secrets the visionary designer’s mind hides: even during the development of Death Stranding, many have wondered for a long time what it was about, and these questions will probably keep us company for a long time also in the case of this title. We will update you if further news comes out!

