Kokeshi: wooden treasures and Japanese tradition

“Kokeshi. Tōhoku between tradition and design” it is the first book in Italy that deals in depth with kokeshi, wooden dolls characteristic of Tōhoku, a region that occupies the north-eastern part of the island of Honshu. This volume, published by Scalpendi and edited by well-known experts such as V.Sica, R. Menegazzo and C Covito, allows the reader to embark on a journey not only into the world of craftsmanship, but also into the culture, rural and folkloristic traditions of a people always poised between conservatism and modernity, everything is enriched by the photos taken at the MUDEC – Museum of Cultures – in Milan where, in 2019, the exhibition was set up “Kokeshi” .

In the Tōhoku region there are many artisan workshops specialized in the production of various objects, managed by specialized artists and the secrets for the production of artefacts are handed down from father to son. For example, in the workshops of Morioka, in Iwate prefecture, the Nanbu tekki (image 1), i.e. teapots, bells, weapons and iron pots, in those of Fukushima prefecture you can find the nice He is not there (image 2), lucky papier-mâché oxen and in Akita prefecture the artisans make the Megawappa (image 3), wonderful food containers made of cedar wood. Kokeshi dolls can be found in shops throughout the region, although the first production took place in Miyagi prefecture, towards the end of the Edo period (1600-1868) as souvenirs for spa customers.

The traditional production of Kokeshi involves the use of particular wood obtained from maple, magnolia but also cherry; the trees must be cut during the winter and, after removing the bark, they must dry for more than a year, to prevent the object from deforming during processing.

At first glance the dolls may all seem the same, with an enigmatic expression, without limbs, with a cylindrical body and a round head on which the facial features and hair are painted, but if they are observed carefully the differences can be seen between one doll and another: there are “traditional models” (dentō kokeshi伝統こけし) produced exclusively in the Tōhoku region, worked on the lathe (rokuro), hand-painted according to a tradition handed down for generations; the “nuovi kokeshi” o “new shape kokeshi” (shingata kokeshi, 新型こけし) which appeared after the Second World War, are the most produced models and their structure, colors and decorations are decided without considering tradition; the “kokeshi creativi” (sōsaku kokeshi創作こけし), often works produced in very limited numbers by artists who freely use materials and colors, abandoning the canons that custom dictates.

Their appearance draws inspiration from the hardships and economic constraints that characterized the life of the inhabitants of north-eastern Japan in the past, the often ambiguous facial expression expresses the innate reserve of the women of Tōhoku and the compact shape reveals the robustness and good health of those who grew up in nature and in an environment with rather cold temperatures.

In the drama “Oshin” the protagonist (the Oshin of the title) comes from a very poor family of rice farmers, and at the age of seven she has to leave her home to go and serve a rich family. Before leaving, her mother gives her a Kokeshi, a symbol of maternal love and family protection, which will help her endure all the humiliations and injustices that she will have to suffer.

In this series, an important meaning of Kokeshi, what the Japanese call, is highlighted furusato (ancient village), i.e. an ideal place where people can take refuge to find a bit of serenity, that inner serenity that is found with nostalgia in the family, left behind to move to the cities that offer work, or in the slow pace of life in the villages in the past, like those of Tōhoku, in contrast with the frenzy of the big cities.

By Valeria Turino

