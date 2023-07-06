Home » Koko Li passed away Fun
Koko Lee passed away despite the efforts of doctors, and the news was confirmed by her sisters on social networks.

Source: Instagram/cocolee

Chinese-American singer and songwriter from Hong Kong, Koko Li, she passed away at the age of 49after trying to take her own life at home, her family said.

The sisters of this famous star confirmed the information about the death on Facebook and Instagram, stating that she had been struggling with depression for a long time.

“This year was supposed to mark the 30th anniversary of her presence in the music industry. During her 29-year career, she not only brought us endless joy and surprises with her powerful songs and dance performances, but also worked tirelessly to pave the way for Chinese female artists on international music scene,” wrote her sister Nancy Lee.

Although Koko sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, that demon in her, unfortunately, overcame her“, she added.

Over the weekend, Koko Lee tried to take her own life in her home, after which she was rushed to the hospital. Despite the efforts of doctors to rescue and awakening from a coma, she passed away on Wednesday, July 5.


