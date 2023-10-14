Kolog N’Gomè, the rap and hip-hop festival which celebrated national unity in Ouagadougou – Les Murmures de Ouaga

The rap and hip-hop music festival, Kolog N’Gomè, recently ignited the capital of Burkina Faso between September 25 and October 1, 2023. This 16th edition of the emblematic event took place in Wemtenga, in a popular district of the Burkinabe capital. A giant podium, talented artists, and a powerful theme, Kolog N’Gomè offered an enriching cultural experience.

A transformed neighborhood: Wemtenga vibrated for Kolog N’Gomè

It was at the end of Wemba Poko Avenue that the scene of this musical celebration took place. The streets were blocked off, a giant podium took pride of place in the center of the Sankuy field, and a quality sound system ensured the atmosphere. The ensemble created an ideal setting to welcome budding and established rappers, ready to reveal their talent to the public.

The Amazons of Hip Hop provided quality sound during this 16th edition. Photo credit: Manivelle production (via Facebook)

Theme 2023: national unity and security challenges

The theme chosen for Kolog N’Gomè in 2023 was “national unity and security challenges”. The event was much more than just a musical celebration. It provided a platform for artists to address crucial social and political issues. Kolog N’Gomè demonstrated that music can be a powerful means to inspire change and promote national unity.

Kolog N’Gomè: “Come and express yourself” in Moore

The very name of the festival, Kolog N’Gomè, has a deep meaning in the national Moore language. It translates to “Come express yourself”, a call for free artistic expression and communication. This title reflects the spirit of the festival, which encourages not only artists to express themselves through their music, but also the public to share their ideas and opinions.

Free artistic expression encourages not only artists to express themselves through their music, but also the public to share their ideas and opinions. Photo credit: Manivelle production (via Facebook)

More than a concert: meetings, exchanges and cultural workshops

Kolog N’Gomè went beyond artistic performances. The festival encouraged meetings and exchanges between participants, thus encouraging dialogue on important issues. Cultural workshops were also held, providing young artists with the opportunity to hone their skills and inspire each other.

Rap as a tool for social change

The concerts were the central point of Kolog N’Gomè. They allowed Burkinabè rappers to shine in the spotlight while tackling serious subjects. Rap and hip-hop are more than just musical genres, they are powerful tools for social change. They raise awareness and bring communities together.

Rap, a powerful instrument to promote change and national unity. Photo credit: Manivelle production (via Facebook)

Shopping streets and local flavors

The shopping streets added an authentic touch to the event. Festival-goers were able to find a variety of artisanal products and local culinary specialties, creating a vibrant and warm atmosphere. Kolog N’Gomè celebrated the richness of Burkinabè culture in all its splendor.

Kolog N’Gomè – Music, unity, and change

Ultimately, Kolog N’Gomè was much more than just a rap and hip-hop music festival. He embodied unity, creativity and commitment to a better Burkina Faso. The event continued to inspire young artists, encourage dialogue on social issues and celebrate local culture. Kolog N’Gomè proved that music, particularly rap, could be a powerful instrument to promote change and national unity. The 2023 edition will be remembered as a memorable celebration of rap and culture in Burkina Faso.