Kolubara appeals again to the court in Lausanne Sport

The Superliga could be postponed again due to the continuation of the Kolubara case.

The confusion surrounding the start of the new Super League season is still not completely resolved and everything should be officially concluded on Thursday at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne. After FSS made the decision to Kolubara does not meet the stricter requirements for obtaining a licensethe association of the Superliga and the First League of Serbia excluded them from membership and thus automatically kicked them out of the competition, which is why they are not sitting idly by in Lazervac.

At the request of Kolubara’s legal team, after the introduction of a temporary measure (which they have the right to appeal), it was decided that this case will also go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which will decide on an urgent basis on Thursday, so that the two sides have until 4:00 p.m. to express their views on the entire case, it says. “Sports Club”.

After the revocation of the Superleague license, the FSS Disciplinary and Ethics Commission will decide on the competition in which Kolubara will participate in the next season only at the beginning of August, which means that they can fall into a lower rank than the thirdas was initially thought.

Let us remind you that previously the Sports Court of Arbitration in Lausanne reduced the penalty imposed by the FSS on Kolubara. Due to match-fixing, they were fined nine points, which is why they were relegated, but after an appeal in Lausanne, that penalty was reduced to six points. Based on that, Kolubara gained the right to compete in the Superliga, until the new decision of the FSS to revoke their license, which is necessary to play in the strongest Serbian competition.

In the meantime, the draw was made without Kolubara and we already know that the 1st round of the Superliga starts on Saturday at 18:55 when we will watch Čukarički – Radnički and Spartak – IMT. Voždovac – Javor and TSC – Partizan will be played from 21:00. As for Sunday, Napredak – Železničar (18:55), Novi Pazar – Radnički 1923 (18:55) and Red Star – Vojvodina (20:00) meet. On Monday, Mladost – Radnik meet from 7 p.m.

