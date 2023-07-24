Kolubara relegated to the third league of Serbia Sport

Kolubara from Lazarevac will not play in either the Superliga or the First League of Serbia next season because they were relegated to the third rank.

The Committee for Urgent Issues of the Football Association of Serbia (FSS) made a decision this morning that 16 clubs will play in the Super League next season, which meant that Kolubara or Radnik would be “returned” to the second tier. It turns out, no one will in another – but Kolubara will go to the third rank!

The reason for this lies in the fact that the regulations on club licensing have now been tightened, and based on that, the Association revoked the license of the people of Lazrev for allegedly “false data they submitted”. After that, The union of the Superliga and the First League of Serbia made a decision to exclude Kolubara from membership, while the Ethics Commission suspended them for violating the code. In this way, Radnik remains in the Superliga, while there is room for someone to fill a place in the First League of Serbia, he writes “Sports Journal”.

Kolubara was first accused of fixing two games in the play-offs last season, and because of that, FSS deducted nine points from her, and as a result, they were relegated to the First League of Serbia. They decided to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, and there their punishment was reduced to six points instead of nine, thus “returning” to the Superliga.

It was confirmed that the match against Mladost GAT was fixed, while the second one against Spartak was not, so that after that a stormy discussion began in Serbian football – how will it affect the Superliga next season. The competition is already delayed due to the postponement of the start of the draw, and after the decision that the Lazarev team will be relegated to the third rank – this afternoon the draw will be held, where we will officially find out the pairs.