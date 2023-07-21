Kolubari returned three points | Sports

Kolubari from Lazarevac had their penalty reduced for match-fixing and were returned to the Superliga.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne overturned the decision of the Football Association of Serbia (FSS) to deduct nine points from Kolubara due to match-fixing – and turned that penalty into six minus points. With three returned points, Kolubara has the number of points that is enough for survival in the elite competition, which will lead to a new storm in Serbian football.

When the table is crossed with this new decision, Kolubara has the same number of points as Radnik and Radnički from Niš, but she had a better position after the 30th round and therefore, according to the competition’s propositions, she is still ahead of them. However, it seems that none of them will go to the First League of Serbia. According to the latest information, which has not yet been confirmed, the Super League will expand by one place, i.e. 17 clubs will play in the strongest tier of Serbian football next year.

That this will be the case is also indicated by the decision of the FSS to postpone the start of the Superleague and therefore the draw of the competition, simply because the definitive confirmation of the Court in Lausanne was awaited. Now the Superliga is supposed to cover more rounds than planned.

Let us remind you that Kolubara was initially punished with nine deducted points due to two suspicious matches that UEFA “reported” to the leaders of Serbian football. The matches in question are in the play-offs of the Superliga in which they played against Spartak and Mladost GAT, in which the club from Lazarevac was defeated.

