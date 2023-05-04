Konaković in Belgrade after the school tragedy | Info

The Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Council of Ministers, Elmedin Konaković, signed this evening in the book of mourning in Belgrade, where eight students and a guard were killed in a shooting at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School.

Konaković, together with the Vice President of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Igor Stojanović, also laid flowers in front of this school in Vračar, it was announced on the “Twitter” account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Council of Ministers.

“As people, as parents, we decided to come to Belgrade today at the time of this tragedy in order to express our condolences to the families of the injured children, and to say that on behalf of all the peoples and citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina, we sympathize with the people of Serbia, especially the victims and the injured,” Konaković said. , reports RTS.

Eight children and one security guard were killed in the shooting at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School in Belgrade yesterday, while six students and one teacher were wounded. The police arrested the KK student who committed the crime.

