Greek basketball player Konstantinos “Dinos” Mitoglu will not play until the end of 2024.

Source: MN PRESS

Greek basketball player and proven center of several teams in the Euroleague Konstantinos Mitoglu (26) failed a doping test almost a year ago, and it seems that now we know what punishment awaits him. According to the Greek “SDNA”, one of the best-informed sources in that country, the former basketball player of Panathinaikos and Olympia from Milan is waiting for a two and a half year break!

The former Armani winger “failed” the test after the match against his former club Panathinaikos, when randomly selected for post-encounter testing. On that occasion, traces of a substance that is considered one of the most powerful on the list of prohibited substances were found in his body. Konstantinos had a justification for this, he even cooperated during the investigation, but he failed to avoid punishment.

“The doctor assured me that the pills I received were a ‘miracle drug’ from Russia. She gave me a pure serum, and she also answered that this preparation would help me to purify my body. In addition to treating injuries and increasing athletic ability, the treatment was supposed to increase libido and slow aging,” revealed Mitoglu.

Allegedly, Mitoglu started taking pills after a foot injury in the 2021/22 season, and then he turned to a famous Greek doctor for help, who later ruined his career. In addition to him, the arrested doctor collaborated with numerous athletes in Greece, but also with musicians, actors, TV personalities and other public figures.

It seems that the cooperation with the doctor who gave him questionable drugs is the biggest mistake he made during his career, so he could not return to the field until the end of 2024. Until then, Mitoglu will receive the final verdict, and then have the opportunity to appeal and to seek a reduction of the penalty at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The main mitigating circumstance is that the former Aris, Panathinaikos and Olympia basketball player was very focused on cooperation during the investigation that lasted the previous months.