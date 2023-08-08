Home » Kopenhagen launches Nhá Benta with banoffee, red fruits and cappuccino – MONDO MODA
by admin
When celebrating the 73 years of Nhá Benta, the Copenhagen launched banoffee, red fruit and cappuccino flavors. Nhá Benta de Banoffee has the flavor of banana and toffee caramel combined with velvety marshmallow, crispy wafer bathed in milk chocolate.

Kopenhagen Nha Benta Banoffee @ disclosure

Nhá Benta de Frutas Vermelhas mixes the citric flavor of pieces of raspberry and strawberry with the sweetness of marshmallow bathed in milk chocolate.

Kopenhagen Nha Benta Red Fruits @ disclosure

Cappuccino is one of the most consumed beverages in Brazil and, after coffee, it is the most consumed coffee shop item in Kopenhagen. Thus, he won a turbocharged version of Nhá Benta.

Kopenhagen Nha Benta Capuccino @ disclosure

Until August 20th, when purchasing one of the three new flavors, customers are guaranteed a 30% discount on the second unit on selected items from the Nhá Benta line.

