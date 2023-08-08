Kopenhagen launches Nhá Benta with banoffee, red fruits and cappuccino – MONDO MODA

When celebrating the 73 years of Nhá Benta, the Copenhagen launched banoffee, red fruit and cappuccino flavors. Nhá Benta de Banoffee has the flavor of banana and toffee caramel combined with velvety marshmallow, crispy wafer bathed in milk chocolate.

Nhá Benta de Frutas Vermelhas mixes the citric flavor of pieces of raspberry and strawberry with the sweetness of marshmallow bathed in milk chocolate.

Cappuccino is one of the most consumed beverages in Brazil and, after coffee, it is the most consumed coffee shop item in Kopenhagen. Thus, he won a turbocharged version of Nhá Benta.

Until August 20th, when purchasing one of the three new flavors, customers are guaranteed a 30% discount on the second unit on selected items from the Nhá Benta line.

