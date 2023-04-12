The new mixtape of eight songs by the singer Kora is now available “☆☆☆”. Since her irruption in the pop music industry three years ago, the artist has not stopped taking on and overcoming challenges, improving her creativity. In this new project we can see how the singles are influenced by various genres such as french touch o el house. In this way, the composer has changed her sound by introducing new production techniques.

Everything we can hear from this new mixtape has been thought of, interpreted, edited and mastered by herself. But, her intentions have changed and now, instead of emphasizing the importance of her voice as she had done in previous projects such as her on her album “out of place” (22), takes her away from the spotlight to bring her more electronic compositions to the fore. Vocal tracks and featuring Auto-Tune for the first time, integrate with instruments or deploy entirely new approaches.

Kora will be on tour for spain it is primaverathanks to the help of the cycle Spinning through rooms and the financing of INAEMthe artist will play in seven cities many different: on April 13 (Sala Razzmatazz 3, Barcelona; within the Mil.lenni Festival), on April 14 (Hopscotch Theater CafeSanta Cruz de Tenerife), on April 28 (Corpse HallMadrid) and April 29 (rogue roomToledo). Tickets for these four events on sale now and the singer has already announced that there are still more dates to be confirmed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

