Koran at the stake, Turkey thunders against Sweden: "No to NATO entry if it doesn't respect Islam"

Koran at the stake, Turkey thunders against Sweden: “No to NATO entry if it doesn’t respect Islam”

ISTANBUL. The Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the anti-Islam activist’s protest in Stockholm on Saturday Rasmus Paludan who burned the Koran, saying it is an insult to everyone, especially Muslims. He also criticized the Swedish authorities for allowing the demonstration to take place in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. Erdogan also slammed Sweden over pro-Kurdish protests in which protesters waved the flags of various Kurdish groups, including the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has been opposing Ankara for decades. The PKK is considered a terrorist group in Turkeyin the European Union and the United States, but its symbols are not banned in Sweden.

Protest in Istanbul after the burning of the Koran by right-wing extremist Rasmus Paludan: protesters burn a Swedish flag in front of the Consulate

If Sweden doesn’t show respect for Turkey or for Muslims, then «they won’t see no support from us on the NATO issue” has explained Erdogan: «Let the terrorist organizations run amok and then expect our support to join NATO. That’s not going to happen,” he added, referring to Sweden’s and Finland’s requests to join the military alliance.

