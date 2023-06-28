Koran burned in front of the mosque in Stockholm. Stones thrown at protesters, one arrest

They met at 13.30 outside the mosque of Civic Squarein the central district of Sodermalm in Stockholm, to set fire to the Koran. A protest on the days of the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha“feast of the Sacrifice”, for Muslims the most important religious celebration after the end Ramadan. A fire authorized after the sentence of the Court of Appeals according to which it was wrong that the police refused demonstrations due to the risk of an attack. This time, it was not the extremist who presented the request Rasmus Paludanwho set fire to a copy of the Muslim holy book in front of the Turkish embassy in the Swedish capital in January, but Salwan Momikaa 37-year-old Swedish citizen of Syrian origin, according to whom the holy book ofIslam should be banned throughout the Village. Permission was granted after the organizer of the demonstration won a court appeal against the refusal to hold the event in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm. A cordon of policemen lined up near the mosque and some faithful attempted to throw stones to stop the burning of the Koran. One person has been arrested. “The management of mosque and I’m very disappointed with the police’s decision to allow a Koran to be burned on Eid day,” he said Mahmoud Khalfi, imam of the mosque of Stockholm.

“We are prepared for several potential scenarios and have taken the measures we deem necessary,” he said ahead of the rally Helena Boström Thomasspokeswoman for the police, interviewed by Swedish television, SVT. At the beginning of the year, the demonstrations of the extremist Paludan have led to a stalemate in the accession negotiations of the Sweden at the Nato and have sparked protests in the Arab world, increasing the terrorist threat against the Sweden. quoting security reasonsthe Swedish police denied the permit for similar demonstrations on several occasions but has now decided to re-permit following a court decision defending the right constitutional to freedom of protest. In this period, a Stockholm and in different parts of the Swedenit is forbidden to make bonfires or burn objects outdoors due to the high risk of fires but in this case it will be allowed: “The right constitutional takes precedence over temporary fire bans; the police only intervene if there is danger,” added the police spokeswoman, Boström Thomas.

