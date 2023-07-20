Koran burned, Swedish embassy attacked in Iraq. Ukraine, Russian attacks on Odessa and Mykolaiv, at least 20 injured

During the night, Russia launched an attack on Mykolaiv and Odessa, wounding at least twenty people, according to local authorities. In Odessa, another attack injured two people who were hospitalized. The governor of Crimea, installed from Moscow, instead denounced the death of a young teenager by a Ukrainian drone.

Stockholm authorizes the burning of the Koran, the wrath of Ankara

08:17

Kiev, 18 out of 38 Russian missiles and drones shot down overnight

Russian forces launched a total of 38 cruise missiles and kamikaze drones on Ukrainian territory last night, 18 of which were shot down by Kyiv Defense Forces, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram. Rbc-Ukraine.

7:49

Palestinian killed in clashes in Nablus

A Palestinian was shot to death last night in Nablus (West Bank) during clashes between groups of demonstrators and army units. This was reported by the Palestinian news agency Wafa which identified the victim as 19-year-old Bader al-Masri. Three people were injured by bullets and dozens were tear gassed, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Israeli media report that the army entered Nablus to escort a group of Jewish clerics headed for Joseph’s Tomb, where they intended to pray. Military sources, quoted by the media, add that an explosive device was thrown towards the party and that the army reacted to that attack.

To know more: Video/ Jenin, 10 dead and 120 arrests in Israel’s operation

7:47

Israel, doctors’ “preventive” strike against justice reform

Israeli doctors held a two-hour strike yesterday, Wednesday July 19, to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the country’s justice system. Doctors say the plan will endanger public health by giving Netanyahu and his allies greater control over the country’s health system.

Wearing white coats and holding placards reading “We are the wall that protects democracy,” doctors gathered outside Tel Aviv’s Ichilov hospital. Medical leaders have warned they will take tougher measures if Netanyahu’s government – the most right-wing in Israel’s 75-year history – proceeds with a proposed law to limit the judiciary’s oversight powers, which could become law as early as next week.