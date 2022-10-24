(Cebu 24th comprehensive report) South Korea A passenger plane made three attempts to land at Cebu International Airport in the Philippines at 11:00 p.m. during heavy rain. , the fuselage was severely damaged. Authorities said all 176 passengers and crew on board were safe. The airport was temporarily closed due to the accident.

According to the ABS-CBN report of the Philippines, the passenger plane that was involved in the accident was a Flight KE631, which took off from Incheon International Airport in South Korea, was originally scheduled to land at Cebu Airport at 10 pm local time on Sunday, with 165 passengers and 11 crew members on board.However, due to bad weather and low visibility, the flight failed to land for the first time at 10:12 p.m. and attempted a second landing at 10:26, but gave up shortly after crossing the runway threshold, and made a third attempt to land at 11:08 when 。

A resident who lives near the airport said that at 11 o’clock in the evening, he heard a loud bang and screams one after another, and then saw some passengers get off the plane.

Affected by the incident, flights at Cebu Airport were temporarily suspended, and some planes were diverted to Davao. Later, he also confirmed the news on social networking sites, saying that due to weather problems, the passenger plane deviates from the runway when it landed, and the exact cause of the accident is being investigated.

After the incident, photos of the scene were also exposed. The fuselage was seriously damaged and parked on the grass at the airport. Fortunately, a total of 176 passengers and crew members on the plane were not injured.