[The Epoch Times, November 30, 2022](Epoch Times reporters Jin Mingguo and An Jing interviewed and reported) “Rest in peace for the dead”, “Don’t block and control, but be free”, “Oppose excessive epidemic prevention, demand freedom of the press and freedom of speech”, “We are not foreign forces, we are Chinese citizens”, “China is the China of the Chinese people, not the China of the Communist Party”, “end the one-party dictatorship”, “the CCP returns the country to the people”… Seoul Hong, who gathered many young people On the square near Yi University, the above slogans kept ringing.

The incident originated on the evening of November 24, when a fire broke out in a residential area in Urumqi, Xinjiang. However, due to the strict epidemic prevention measures of the CCP, the escape and rescue of the people were delayed. The official announcement stated that 10 people were killed in the fire, but private sources put the death toll as high as 44. In the past few days, the protests triggered by this incident have spread rapidly from the mainland to overseas, and eventually evolved into protests against the CCP’s dictatorship.

From 7:00 p.m. on November 30, about 70 to 80 Chinese students studying in South Korea held slogans such as “Free China” and “Give me freedom or give me death!” and many blank papers, responding to the global “blank paper movement”. In the center of the square, several people held banners reading “Urumqi Middle Road” in their hands, and flowers and candles were placed on the ground to express their condolences.

It is reported that there were Chinese students from Korean universities such as Chung-Ang University, Korea University, Hanyang University, and Kyung Hee University that day. It is reported that after the news of the activities organized by South Korea came out, the news that the CCP embassy would send personnel to monitor the scene came out in the Wechat group of overseas students. A large number of international students participated, and the number was the first in South Korea’s activities related to human rights in China.

The event was also reported by well-known Korean TV stations such as YTN, SBS and Channel A.

Yu Yang (pseudonym), a student who participated in the event, said in an interview with The Epoch Times that the purpose of being here today is to fight for democracy and freedom of speech in China. “As college students, we are the future of our motherland, and we love our motherland, but we oppose such an authoritarian political party… There is no freedom of speech, no freedom of the press, and many compatriots are being persecuted.”

He also emphasized, “We are not an anti-China force, but just doing our part as foreign students. Just like our blank sheet of paper, this is a silent struggle. What we want to say will be seen by people all over the world. “

Jiang Kexin (pseudonym), another female student at the scene, said, “I think Chinese students are generally victimized by brainwashing education. They have confused the concepts of patriotism and party love since they were young. It is time for this value to change. The people gathered here Most people have already woken up.”

She said that she is not afraid of the threat from the CCP embassy, ​​but for the sake of more Chinese people, she has the obligation to stand up. “If we don’t stand up, they will be even more unscrupulous… The fire, the overturned bus incident, the tragedy of being unable to seek medical treatment because of excessive epidemic prevention, these are very likely to happen to themselves one day.”

Relatives in her hometown were also locked up at home a few days ago, and the CCP’s epidemic prevention policy changes as soon as it is said, so she is very anxious. “I’m worried that my family won’t have food, or something will go wrong, so I’m going to stand up for myself, my parents, my brothers and sisters.”

She finally emphasized, “Communism is a doctrine that subverts the country… I think the CCP not only has to step down, but disintegration is the answer. Only then can China have hope and real freedom and democracy.”

Guo Teng (pseudonym), a victimized student who personally experienced the CCP’s excessive blockade in Shanghai, also came to the scene that day. He recalled the situation at that time and sighed, “I was blocked at home for about 3 months. How I felt at that time It’s just hopeless, with no future in sight.”

He said that the appeal of participating in the event today is to push the CCP to step down, “because it has poisoned too many Chinese people!”

Regarding the CCP’s claim that foreign anti-China forces are involved, he said, “I am Chinese, why am I anti-China? This is ridiculous. It is a complete slander. It is to brainwash domestic people and deceive them, making them feel that all this has ulterior motives.” It was planned by some people, but the Communist Party is more terrifying than foreign forces, and it will make China collapse faster.”

He also said to the people who are still suffering from the tyranny of epidemic prevention in China, “If you can benefit, you will benefit. If you can’t benefit, first protect yourself at home. Come on everyone!”

Qi Fei (pseudonym), one of the two Chinese girls who came together, talked about the reason for participating in the event, saying, “After we went abroad, we realized that the reports in China were completely deceiving the people, and everyone’s memory had been modified. Only then did we know what freedom of the press is… We believe that, at least from our generation onwards, we cannot continue to make mistakes.”

The girl next to her, Zhou Lu (pseudonym), broke down in tears during an interview, “Because everyone has been oppressed for too long, it takes a lot of courage. Through this epidemic prevention, everyone can also see that it is not for science or to block the virus. , but to manipulate and control people, especially people living in the free world understand these things better.”

“Because of system problems, our family members in China don’t know the truth and misunderstand us, thinking that we have been brainwashed by foreign forces… I hope everyone can live for themselves instead of living in lies, so I You have to stand up.”

In addition to South Korea, people from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Malaysia, Taiwan and other parts of the world have also carried out protests and mourning activities in the local area.

Responsible Editor: Sun Yun#