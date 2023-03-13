China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn Recently, the second part of the TV series “Dark Glory” was officially launched on Netflix, and it has become a very popular Korean drama at the moment. It is very popular in South Korea and other overseas countries and regions. However, as the popularity of the show continues to rise, problems continue to emerge. Director An Jihao was even exposed to a school violence scandal.

A few hours before the second part of the TV series “Dark Glory” was launched, some netizens broke the news that director An Jihao was suspected of campus violence. Director An Jihao and his friends beat him for two hours. Not only that, after that, the director also continued to instigate others to commit violence against him, which brought a great shadow to his psychology.

At that time, there were less than 4 hours before the second part of “Dark Glory” was launched. Perhaps because the film could be broadcast on time, Director An Jihao immediately denied the rumors of school violence. When the show was well received after it aired, An Jihao admitted that he had indeed committed school violence, saying that what the other party said was true, which caused huge controversy.

According to relevant information, director An Jihao was studying abroad at the time and had a relationship with a junior high school girl. The victim made a few jokes about the relationship, and his girlfriend told An Jihao about the incident, and An Jihao took it with him. My friend beat the victim for 2 hours, and then instigated others to continue the violence, which put the victim under tremendous mental pressure.

After the incident was exposed, Director An Jihao’s ex-girlfriend also stood up and made a statement, saying that it was not a very bad word at the time, but it was just a joke between friends. If he knew that things would turn out like this, he would not have Tell An Jihao.

Director An Jihao also apologized for the mistakes he had made, and wanted to come to the door to make an apology, and the brokerage company also conveyed its apology.

After the incident was exposed, netizens also said they were shocked. The TV series “Dark Glory” is a series against school violence, but the director has acted on school violence, which seems ironic. Although there is a reason for the incident, the director’s behavior is indeed excessive. Many people also express their dissatisfaction with this film. There are a lot fewer filters in the drama, and I hope that this kind of thing will never happen again in the future.