Korean media: It is an "open secret" that the United States has been monitoring South Korea's presidential palace for more than 40 years

Korean media: It is an “open secret” that the United States has been monitoring South Korea’s presidential palace for more than 40 years

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-12 12:07

Screenshot of Korean media report

Overseas.com, April 11 (Xinhua) The news that the US intelligence agency monitored the South Korean government was exposed by foreign media, which aroused great concern in the Korean society. “Korean Nationality” issued an article on April 11, saying that the United States has been monitoring the South Korean presidential palace for more than 40 years, and it is an “open secret.”

According to reports, in the 1970s, in the context of disputes between South Korea and the United States over the withdrawal of US troops stationed in South Korea and human rights issues in South Korea, the US Central Intelligence Agency was exposed to wiretapping the then South Korean President Park Chung-hee. The “New York Times” stated that the United States used “high-performance directional radio wave detection” to eavesdrop through means such as vibration of glass windows. Since then, in order to avoid eavesdropping, Park Chung-hee no longer talks about important things in the office, but walks around and talks in the courtyard of the Blue House.

William Porter, the former US ambassador to South Korea, also confirmed that the South Korean presidential palace was monitored. In April 1978, when he was interviewed by an American media, when he was asked “whether the U.S. government had installed wiretapping devices at the Blue House,” he said that before he took office, he had heard reports that the wiretapping had been interrupted.

The report also took stock of the black history of the United States monitoring the world, saying that in 2013, the United States was exposed to wiretapping embassies and consulates in 38 countries, including the South Korean embassy in the United States. Snowden, a member of the National Security Agency of the United States, also revealed the fact that the United States has been monitoring its allies. According to WikiLeaks, in 2008, the U.S. National Security Agency even eavesdropped on the conversation between then-UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Source: Overseas Net Author: Overseas Net Liu Qiang

