Korean media: South Koreans suffer serious psychological trauma from stampede accidents, many people are reluctant to go to public places

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-03 23:18

Overseas Network, November 3. According to South Korea’s “Chosun Ilbo” report on the 3rd, the stampede accident in Itaewon has caused serious psychological trauma to more and more South Koreans. Many people are reluctant to go to crowded public places, or even reluctant to go. leave home.

Li Taizhu, a 32-year-old citizen who was in Itaewon when the tragedy happened, said, “I have to take a crowded subway to go to work. I often feel short of breath now. I remember the victims and it is mentally unbearable.”

Seeing the accident on social media can also trigger emotional trauma for some South Koreans. A 28-year-old employee who lives in Uiwang City, Gyeonggi Province said, “I often go to Itaewon and I can’t believe this happened. I keep seeing pictures of the accident online, which makes me feel sick and have a headache.”

Parents also have concerns about sending their children on school trips. The mother of a high school student in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do, said: “My son is going to Jeju Island for a school-organized trip soon. I don’t know whether to send him or not. I and other parents are considering asking the school to cancel the trip.”

Lee Byung-hoon, a psychologist at Chung-Ang University in South Korea, said that the Itaewon tragedy seems to have caused South Koreans to have great concerns about safety issues in their daily lives, just like how Americans felt after the “9.11” incident, which may lead to anxiety. , depression, panic, anger, lethargy and dissociative disorder symptoms. According to the Korean Society for the Study of Traumatic Stress, patients generally recover on their own, but if symptoms are severe, treatment is required.

As of November 1, the number of people killed in the stampede accident in Itaewon increased to 156, including 26 foreigners. (Overseas Network Yang Jia)

Source: Overseas Network Author: Editor: Guan Pengwei

