Original title: Korean media: US satellite crashed into waters near Alaska, previously worried about falling near Korean peninsula

Reference news network reported on January 9According to a report by Yonhap News Agency in Seoul on January 9, South Korea’s Ministry of Science and Technology Information and Communication (Ministry of Science and Technology) stated on the 9th that the US Earth Observation Satellite ERBS (Earth Radiation Budget Satellite) has completely crashed into the waters near Alaska.

According to the report, the South Korean Ministry of Science and Technology quoted the US Space Force as saying that the satellite finally fell near the Bering Sea in Alaska at about 1:40 pm that day (latitude 56.9 degrees, longitude 193.8 degrees). superior.

According to reports, South Korea’s Ministry of Science and Technology had previously judged that the satellite wreckage may have fallen in the vicinity of the Korean Peninsula between 12:20 and 13:20 that day, and issued an early warning that day. In the afternoon of the same day, the Ministry of Science and Technology announced that the wreckage of the US Earth Radiation Budget satellite that fell into the atmosphere may have flown over the Korean Peninsula. Affected by this, airports across South Korea suspended flight take-off and landing from 12:10 to 12:54 on the same day, and a total of 40 flights failed to take off on time.

It is reported that this satellite was launched by the "Challenger" space shuttle on October 5, 1984. It weighs 2,450 kilograms and performs the task of observing and analyzing the distribution of the earth's thermal radiation. The satellite has observed the Earth's atmosphere for 21 years, during which time it has concluded that the ozone layer has continued to thin. After that, the satellite continued to orbit the earth, gradually approaching the earth under the influence of gravity, and finally fell to the earth on January 9.

