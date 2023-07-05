Korman Arquitetos explains how to use Blue in Decoration – MONDO MODA

Various tones, meanings and possibilities. This is the decor process that uses the azul, color that expresses tranquility and serenity, capable of calming at first sight. It refers to the sea, the sky and nature and, therefore, brings a feeling of freshness into the home.

Opting for paints, furniture, decor and accessories in this hue is a sure bet to create a laid-back environment, but you also need to be careful not to overdo it with blues.

Project by Korman Architects @ Eduardo Pozella

To navigate among so many possibilities, the architects Carina and Ieda Korman, after whom the @kormanarquitetos office is named, bring varied examples of how to use this rich hue.

Why the blue one?

Project by Korman Architects @ Eduardo Pozella

According to surveys carried out by the American universities of Rhode Island and Wisconsin, in 2022, most people’s favorite color is blue. And the reason is a subconscious association with objects that each one tends to already like and value, such as, precisely, the sky and the sea.

Project by Korman Architects @ Eduardo Pozella

A second study carried out in 2009, by the University of British Columbia, in Canada, showed that individuals working in front of a bluish screen had excellent results in tasks of a creative nature.

blue not décor

Project by Korman Architects @ Eduardo Pozella

When it comes to decor, the cold tone combines with green — next to it in the chromatic circle — and orange, red and yellow, whose harmonization is by contrast. In addition, there is much to explore within the nuances of blue itself, which from lightest to darkest, adds a lot to the design.

Project by Korman Architects @ Eduardo Pozella

“We bet on this coloring not only to bring a little life to the environment, but also serenity. In a more neutral palette, it helps to highlight the look without being disproportionate to the project’s proposal”, says Carina about the care taken when developing the range of colors, stressing, furthermore, that the classic harmonization with black and white also works well .

Both the shade and amount of blue, and where it will be placed, must be given careful consideration. Everything will depend on the desire and personality of the resident: if the desire is to squander calm, the options are to paint a wall or invest in joinery completely in this color. On the other hand, if you are a person who changes your mind very quickly and is always renovating small details in the house, the best way is accessories.

Project by Korman Architects @ Eduardo Pozella

Some items in which it is possible to vary, without compromising, are, for example, bedding and cushion and upholstery covers, flower arrangements, vases, pictures, lamps, among others. But, be careful in these scenarios: the tip is to think of a sober base so that the novelties do not conflict with the furniture.

“The main objective, invariably, is to have a balanced look, this must be the north star at all times”, says Ieda.

