Home » Kosovo and Serbia volleyball players at the Balkan championship | Sport
World

Kosovo and Serbia volleyball players at the Balkan championship | Sport

by admin
Kosovo and Serbia volleyball players at the Balkan championship | Sport

The Serbian beach volleyball team withdrew after the provocation of the representative of the self-proclaimed “Kosovo”.

Izvor: Facebook/Volleyball Federation of Kosovo

The Serbian national team did not want to play against the “Kosovo” team in the Round of 16 of the Balkan Beach Volleyball Championship in Turkey. Our team did not want to perform after the provocation of volleyball players from the so-called Kosovo, whose volleyball players “posted” photos on Facebook in which they pose symbolizing the double-headed eagle symbol with their hands.

While our competitors Vukašin Rajković and Marko Makarić gave up further participation, “Kosovo” did not achieve success in the reserved quarter-finals, because they lost to Moldova. Serbia ended its participation in the Balkan Championship in seventh place, and unfortunately this situation happened last year at the same competition and our team did the same.

See also  From Chicago to Naples, a new hope for cancer caused by asbestos

You may also like

In Germany, the ultra-right wins the first local...

Renaming of Russia Memorial Day beats Japan’s deterioration...

Dejan Radonjić close to taking over Budućnosti |...

Wagner’s rebellion reveals “several cracks”. Talks between Putin...

from 3-0 to 3-2 with Switzerland but back...

Russia, 24 hours of chaos that made Putin...

Grecia, exit poll: vittoria netta di Mitsotakis

In California, human remains have been found in...

List of the USA national team for the...

After the “coup”, the correspondent from the Russian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy