KFOR troops, the NATO force in Kosovointervened today at Of can to disperse the Serbian demonstrators who have been demonstrating in front of the town hall since this morning to protest against the inauguration of the new mayor of Albanian ethnicity. Zvecan is one of the municipalities in the north of Kosovo with a Serb majority led by new mayors of Albanian ethnicity were elected on 23 April due to the electoral boycott of the Serbs: only about 1,500 voted