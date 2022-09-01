PRISTINA – In Kosovo The new rules relating to identity documents and vehicle registration plates for the local Serbian population entered into force today. On the first point, an agreement had been reached in recent days between Belgrade and Pristinawith the mediation of the EU and the US, for which Serbs and Kosovars can move freely and cross the border with their identity cards, without having to present further authorizations or permits.
