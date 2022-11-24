Home World Kosovo, it’s an agreement between Pristina and the Serbs on license plates. The satisfaction of Belgrade
Kosovo, it's an agreement between Pristina and the Serbs on license plates. The satisfaction of Belgrade

Kosovo, it’s an agreement between Pristina and the Serbs on license plates. The satisfaction of Belgrade

As usual, the Kosovo reserves surprises. When by now the situation seemed to inevitably slip on the inclined plane of tension, with the Nato ready to intervene in case of escalation, the governments of Pristina and Belgrade, during the night, reached an agreement on the overrun problem of car license plates. And, at first glance, we can say that Serbia scores a point.

