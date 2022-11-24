As usual, the Kosovo reserves surprises. When by now the situation seemed to inevitably slip on the inclined plane of tension, with the Nato ready to intervene in case of escalation, the governments of Pristina and Belgrade, during the night, reached an agreement on the overrun problem of car license plates. And, at first glance, we can say that Serbia scores a point.
Al
See also This round of Suzhou epidemic is a variant of Omicron and has nothing to do with the previous "2.10 cases" | Suzhou | CDC | New Coronary Pneumonia_Sina News