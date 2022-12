Kosovar premier Albin Kurti evokes risk Russia for his country. “I believe that the fear of our Western partners and friends lies in the links between Belgrade e Mosca. We do not know how these can become operational in the event of an increase in tensions towards an escalation in the northern part of the country”, he said, expressing fears that Moscow could stir up tensions between his country and Serbia in the face of an effort war in Ukraine which did not give the desired results.