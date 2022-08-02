JARINJE (KOSOVO) – It is never a good idea to fire rifle rounds along a border. Especially when that border is one of the most fragile and nervous in Europe, and hooded men of whom little or nothing is known are pulling the trigger. At seven in the evening, when the sun goes down behind the hill, the Kosovar pass of Jarinje, one of the two passages through Serbia blocked by barricades, reopens to traffic.
