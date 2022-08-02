MITROVICA – When there are five minutes to one, on the bridge of the Italians you can hear three gunshots and a muezzin calling to prayer. The mosque is in the southern part, with an Albanian majority. The shots are coming from the Serbian neighborhoods to the north, across the Ibar River which cuts the city of in two Mitrovica. “Don’t worry, it’s normal,” smiles one of the three carabinieri on guard on the Serbian side.