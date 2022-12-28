Home World Kosovo: Pristina asks for EU help to resolve tensions with Belgrade
World

Kosovo: Pristina asks for EU help to resolve tensions with Belgrade

by admin
Kosovo: Pristina asks for EU help to resolve tensions with Belgrade

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kosovo has sent a letter to EU member countries asking them to adopt measures against Serbia and to ask Brussels to collaborate in the peaceful resolution of the tensions triggered in the northern part of the country. The document, reports the Dukagjini news site, asks the international community to push Serbia to return to dialogue and lists the latest incidents in the northern area in chronological order.

“At best, Serbia is deliberately trying to destabilize Kosovo to prevent it from advancing the dialogue, especially in the context of the new plan proposed by the EU (backed by France and Germany) to normalize relations”, the letter details, according to Dukagjini and Kosovo Online.

The letter: Serbs behave as they did in the 90s

The document argues that the escalation of attacks would be reminiscent of the mode of operation which the Serbian authorities used to start armed conflicts in the 1990s. The letter would also summarize the disputes that have occurred since last December 10, from the construction of barricades by the Serb community of Mitrovica, a city in northern Kosovo, to the attacks on journalists by the Kosovar media. “We strongly condemn the attacks on journalists by extremists in northern Kosovo. Over the past three weeks, journalists have been repeatedly attacked by criminal groups attempting to destabilize Kosovo,” Kosovar Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz said via social media. «The international community must urgently take action on Belgrade and protect the free media. This story must end. Now,” she added.

Find out more

You may also like

IPO Announcement | GUANZE MEDICAL (02427) public offering...

Optimizing the management of personnel exchanges between China...

Pressure behind Tsai Ing-wen’s ‘difficult decision’ to extend...

From the new Russian offensive to the recapture...

Winter storm kills 65 in U.S., cancels 5,000...

Covid, the US is evaluating restrictions for travelers...

The latest battle: peace talks or nuclear weapons?It...

North Korea: Kim illustrates “key objectives” to increase...

The adjustment of entry-exit policy brings major benefits...

Iran, the police chase young people by car...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy