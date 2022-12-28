Listen to the audio version of the article

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kosovo has sent a letter to EU member countries asking them to adopt measures against Serbia and to ask Brussels to collaborate in the peaceful resolution of the tensions triggered in the northern part of the country. The document, reports the Dukagjini news site, asks the international community to push Serbia to return to dialogue and lists the latest incidents in the northern area in chronological order.

“At best, Serbia is deliberately trying to destabilize Kosovo to prevent it from advancing the dialogue, especially in the context of the new plan proposed by the EU (backed by France and Germany) to normalize relations”, the letter details, according to Dukagjini and Kosovo Online.

The letter: Serbs behave as they did in the 90s

The document argues that the escalation of attacks would be reminiscent of the mode of operation which the Serbian authorities used to start armed conflicts in the 1990s. The letter would also summarize the disputes that have occurred since last December 10, from the construction of barricades by the Serb community of Mitrovica, a city in northern Kosovo, to the attacks on journalists by the Kosovar media. “We strongly condemn the attacks on journalists by extremists in northern Kosovo. Over the past three weeks, journalists have been repeatedly attacked by criminal groups attempting to destabilize Kosovo,” Kosovar Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz said via social media. «The international community must urgently take action on Belgrade and protect the free media. This story must end. Now,” she added.