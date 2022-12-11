Listen to the audio version of the article

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic has convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council for 7 pm on 11 December. In giving the news, the Presidency in Belgrade did not specify the issues at the center of the meeting, which in all probability will be dedicated to the latest worrying developments in the situation in Kosovo, with the escalation of inter-ethnic tension in the north with a Serb majority, where since yesterday the Serbs implement roadblocks in protest against the arrest of a former Serbian policeman.

Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti he accused Serbia of threatening a new war by sending its troops to Kosovo, and of supporting the activity of criminal groups whose illegal activities continuously destabilize the situation in the north.

Speaking at a press conference today at Pristina Together with Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla, at the end of a meeting of the security council, Kurti said that his government wants a democratic and prosperous future for Kosovo while Serbia wants to return to the past marked by war.

“The past must remain that way. We are one peace government which wants to guarantee security for all citizens without distinction of ethnicity, religion, sex or age”, said Kurti, denouncing the strong rearmament of Belgrade.

“The militarization of Serbia over the years has brought us to this situation”, with Serbia threatening war and the return of its troops to Kosovo. «The leadership of Belgrade today speaks and behaves as it did 23 years ago (in 1999 the war ended with the withdrawal of Serbian troops and the entry of the NATO Force (KFOR), ed.), and is led by the same politicians, as (Serbian President Aleksandar) Vucic, Slobodan Milosevic’s former propaganda minister, and (Foreign Minister Ivica) Dacic, Milosevic’s former spokesman,” the Kosovar premier said.