When the sirens scream in North Mitrovica it is the signal that, for the Kosovo, the day will be long and tense. And in fact, after the alarm sounded in the afternoon in the “Berlin of the Balkans”, divided between the Albanian community and the Serbian community, barricades were erected on the street, soldiers from the NATO mission arrived in the area to control the situation, the border from Springier e Muzzle they have been closed.