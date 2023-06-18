Kosovo special forces beat a brother and sister in Žitkovac on KIM | Info

Members of the special forces of the Kosovo police beat up two minor Serbs, a brother and a sister, in Žitkovac this evening, while they were driving a quad bike.

Izvor: YouTube/Screenshot/Kosovo Online

Tonight, Kosovo special forces beat two children, a brother and a sister, aged 17 and 15, in Žitkovac. The injured are currently in KBC Mitrovica, and according to the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, the beaten children have bruises and hematomas.

The Srpska lista also announced the attack:

“The brutality of Kurti’s para-policemen in the north continues. Serbian children are being targeted again in Kosovo and Metohija, minors in KR and DR, a brother and sister were brutally beaten tonight in the village of Žitkovac, municipality of Zvečan while they were driving a quad bike. For no apparent reason, these criminals in uniform attacked a girl and a boy of Serbian nationality and beat them, causing them physical injuries, which required medical treatment at KBC Kosovska Mitrovica.“, the announcement reads.

It is further stated that “Aljbin Kurti’s anti-Serb regime is doing everything to expel the Serbian people, and the international community, on the other hand, is doing nothing to hold Kurti and his henchmen who mistreat even Serbian children to account.”

“We call on all citizens to take care of their safety and that of their children, because it is obvious that the international forces in charge of security are not able to ensure peace for Serbian children and Serbs in these areas, nor do they want to act preventively and deploy forces on the ground in order to prevented Kurti’s parapolicemen from beating the Serbian girl“, stated in the announcement of the Serbian List.

Children in the surgery department

Members of the Kurti Police Ross brutally beat two children, KR (15) and DR (17), tonight in Žitkovac near Zvečani. They forcibly stopped them while they were driving a quad bike, mistreated them, pushed them, and then physically attacked them, the Office for Kosovo and Metohija announced.

“The brother and sister with bruises and hematomas, accompanied by their mother, were immediately admitted to the KBC Kosovska Mitrovica, to the surgery department, where they were given all the necessary help and complete diagnostics, from ultrasound, X-rays, and due to the stress and shock they had suffered, they will be available other kind of help and support“, it states and adds:

“It is now clear what Kurti’s special police are doing in Zvečan and in general in the north of Kosovo and Metohija. They are not there to supposedly keep the peace, but to sow fear among Serbian families in Kosovo and Metohija. It is frightening that the institutional and physical violence perpetrated against Serbs by Aljbin Kurti is once again spilling over to our children, who are also not spared from Kurti’s terror. We expect an immediate reaction from the international community and punishmentthe reporting of the perpetrators, because while innocent Serbs are dying in Kurti’s casemates, until then the perpetrators have not been punished for any attack on the Serbs. One thing is certain – as long as Kurti’s police are in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, there will be neither peace nor security for the Serbs, and the degree of their danger increases many times over from day to day.

(WORLD/Blic)