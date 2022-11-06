Home World Kosovo, tensions rise: 10 thousand Serbs in the square, in the evening a Molotov cocktail hits a house
Strangers threw a Molotov cocktail at the house of a Serb family near Milan in the evening GracanicaSerbian enclave a few kilometers from the capital of Kosovo Pristina. Zoran Trajkovic, who was at home with family at the time of the attack, said that his pregnant wife and one of his three-year-old children were particularly afraid of him. However, no injuries were recorded, only material damage to the house.

Moscow ignites the conflict in Kosovo

As reported by the media in Belgrade, the Serbian family had already been the subject of attacks and provocations in the past. A few months ago on the fence in the courtyard of the house there was an inscription praising the KLA, the Kosovo Liberation Army which fought against the Serbs in the armed conflict of 1998-1999, while previously Zoran Trajkovic had been attacked and beaten by some Kosovars of Albanian ethnicity. Condemning the attack, the director of the Serbian Government Office for Kosovo Petar Petkovic said that it is the consequence of the anti-weed hatred policy carried out by the Kosovar premier Albin Kurti.

Kosovo, from today into force the new rules on the number plates that had ignited the anger of the Serbs

The demonstration

Today about 10 thousand Kosovo Serbs demonstrated in the Kosovar city of Mitrovica to affirm their belonging to Serbia and their refusal of the authority of Pristina, which aroused the ire of the Serbian population by demanding the use of official plates of the country in place. than those of Belgrade. “This is Serbia” was the main slogan of the protesters, reports the Serbian news agency Tanjung. It is estimated that around 150,000 people of ethnic Serbs live in Kosovo, a region that unilaterally gained independence from Serbia in 2008 and is mainly populated by Albanians. Half of them live in four municipalities in the north of Kosovo, where the Serbian opposition to the Pristina government is concentrated.

Kosovar special forces in Mitrovica

Kosovar special forces in Mitrovica (loop)

The resignation of the policemen

Also today the Kosovo Serbian policemen who work at the border posts of Jarinje and Brnjak, in the north of the country, have resigned, precisely in protest against Pristina’s order to use the license plates of Kosovo vehicles instead of those issued by Serbia.

